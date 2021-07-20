Condolences to President of Iraq Barham Salih

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message of the Russian President reads, in part:

“The killing of dozens of civilians, including women and children, on the eve of the holy Eid al-Adha holiday, is shockingly brutal and cynical. We resolutely condemn this heinous crime, and we hope that the organisers and perpetrators will get the punishment they deserve.

I would like to reaffirm our readiness to further expand cooperation with our Iraqi partners in the interests of combatting all manifestations of terrorism.

Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the victims’ families and friends and wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded.”

