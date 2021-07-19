On July 20, Vladimir Putin will visit the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President will attend the opening ceremony of the 15th International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region.

Vladimir Putin will review cutting-edge aviation technology developed in Russia and hold a meeting on key projects in civil aircraft engineering.

It is expected that 291 foreign companies from 56 countries will participate in MAKS-2021, both in person and remotely, and 89 exhibits will be on display at the open-air salon.

