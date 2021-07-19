On July 20, Russian-Azerbaijani talks will be held in Moscow

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents will discuss key issues of strengthening Russia-Azerbaijan strategic partnership with a focus on cooperation in trade, investment and humanitarian affairs.

Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will also exchange views on topical regional problems. Special attention will be paid to the practical aspects of implementing the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020, and on January 11, 2021, including resuming and developing economic ties and transport links.

