Four protesters sentenced to prison terms in Minsk

Political prisoners Uladzislau Barysau, Yan Falkin and Mikita Litvinenka

The Centraĺny District Court of Minsk has convicted four local residents charged under Article 293 (mass riots) and Article 342 of the Criminal Code (organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order). Political prisoners Yan Falkin, Uladzislau Barysau and Mikita Litvinenko, together with the fourth defendant, Uladzimir Matsiukh, were sentenced to three and a half to five years in a medium-security prison. The case was considered by Judge Viktoryia Shabunia. The prosecution was represented by assistant Prosecutor Artsiom Tsviatkou.

Political prisoner Uladzislau Barysau was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 293 (participation in riots), Part 1 of Art. 13, Part 2 of Art. 293 (preparation for participation in riots), Part 1 of Art. 342 (organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order), and Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (preparation for group actions that grossly violate public order). He was sentenced to five years in a medium-security penal colony.

Political prisoner Mikita Litvinenka was found guilty under Part 1 of Art. 13, Part 2 of Art. 293 (preparation for participation in riots), Part 1 of Art. 342 (organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order) and Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (preparation for group actions that grossly violate public order). He was sentenced to four years in a medium-security penal colony.

Political prisoner Yan Falkin was found guilty under Part 1 of Art. 13, Part 2 of Art. 293 (preparation for participation in riots). He was sentenced to three years and six months in a medium-security penal colony.

Uladzimir Matsiukh was found guilty under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 1 of Art. 342 (preparation for group actions that grossly violate public order) and Part 1 of Art. 13, Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (preparation for participation in riots). He was sentenced to three years and six months in a medium-security penal colony.

Falkin, Barysau, Litvinenka and Matsiukh were detained for taking part in the protests that took place in Minsk on August 9-11, 2020, as well as for preparing for the September 13 rally. According to the case file, the four defendants, having conspired, planned to take part in the protests, determined their route and coordinated actions in case of detention. The accused communicated in a Telegram chat called “H-Hour”. According to the investigation, they also planned an attack on police officers.

None of the accused pleaded guilty.

Litvinenka and Matsiukh said they were beaten by GUBAZIK officers after they were detained on September 13.

