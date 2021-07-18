Greetings on Metallurgist’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“You are working in one of the basic strategic industries of the Russian economy. The development of manufacturing, transport and energy infrastructure and Russia’s enhanced defence capabilities directly depend on your concerted efforts and effective performance. We pay tribute and respect to researchers, engineers and specialists in very diverse fields who have established and have been improving the industry, building plants and industrial powerhouses, introducing unparalleled technologies and equipment, and ensuring our metals industry’s leading position in the world. And we certainly celebrate the current generation of high-class professionals who carry on these wonderful traditions.

Today you face big challenges of our time related to the growing competitiveness and expanding range of products, the broad use of advanced environmental standards and the exploration of new markets. I will emphasise that a proper level of income and social security for the mining and metals industry workers is a key priority.

I believe that you will continue to successfully attain your most ambitious goals for the benefit of Russia and our people.”

