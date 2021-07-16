Two more people sentenced for coordination during protests

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/104330

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Protester detained by riot police in Minsk. Photo: euroradio.fm

On 15 July the trial of political prisoners Mikalai Shemetau and Anastasia Tarelkа, accused of organizing and active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order (part 1 and part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code), took place at the Centralny District Court of Minsk for participation and coordination during the Sunday marches in August and September 2020.

According to the indictment, on August 16, 23, and 30, 2020, Anastasia Tarelka took an active part in group actions that grossly violated public order and the peace of citizens: she took part in an unauthorized mass events in coordination with others, clapped her hands, shouted slogans, went out on the roadway and blocked public transport, and repeatedly refused to comply with the lawful demands of the police. Mikalai Shemetau was moderating a local Telegram chat and called Anastasia repeatedly to learn about the whereabouts and movemement of the police while posting that information in the chat and calling for more radical actions.

Both defendants pleaded guilty. Mikalai Shemetau was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, Anastasia Tarelka – to three years of restricted freedom (an equivalent of house arrest).

