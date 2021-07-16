Third day of crackdown on journalists and civil society organisations in Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna” continues to collect facts of political persecution across the country on July 16. For the third day in a row, security forces attacked human rights defenders, journalists, activists, and cultural and social activists.

As of 11 am, the law enforcers have detained and conducted searches at the homes of journalists of Belsat TV channel (including Ihar Iljash, husband of Katsiaryna Andreyeva who is serving her sentence now) and Radio Svaboda. The office of Radio Svaboda is being raided at the moment.

The search has been made also at the residence of Maryna Dubina, head of EcoHome NGO, and human rights defender Halina Ustsinava from the Rights Initiative.

Meanwhile, yesterday night, Viasna human rights defenders Siarhei Sys and Viktar Sazonau were released from temporary detention without charges, but with travel restrictions.

