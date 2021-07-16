Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / Jakub Kumoch, Head of BPM, spoke with Andrii Sybiha

Serwis prezydent.pl używa plików cookies. Brak zmiany ustawień przeglądarki oznacza zgodę na ich użycie. Czytaj więcej o polityce cookies

x Akceptuję politykę

Narzędzia dostępności

Czcionka standardowa

Czcionka powiększona

Czcionka największa

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Main page

News

Dodatkowe narzędzia

Friday, 16 July 2021

Jakub Kumoch, Head of BPM, spoke with Andrii Sybiha

Secretary of State in the Chancellory of the President of Poland, Head of Internation Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch held a phone conversation today with the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha.

Preparations for the Crimea Platform Summit to be held in Kiev in August were among the topics discussed. Minister Kumoch announced the participation of President of Poland Mr Andrzej Duda in the Summit and declared Poland’s full support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as condemnation of Russian occupation of Crimea. The ministers talked about perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the context of security, including the construction of Nord Stream II gas pipeline which in their common view is harmful to their vital interests in this sphere. Both sides were in agreement as to the key importance of the Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the proces of diversification of Energy supplies. They also emphasized the importance of an honest and fair dialogue about issues related to history.

Until recently both ministers served as ambassadors of their respective countries to Turkey.

Recommend site

MIL OSI