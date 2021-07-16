Human Rights House and UN representatives condemn new repressions in Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The United Nations Country Team in Belarus (UNCT) issued a statement informing that it has been following with great concern reports of detentions of civil society representatives and searches in the offices of a wide range of civil society organizations, charity projects and private apartments of individual activists.

The UNCT calls on the Belarusian authorities to safeguard legal rights of organizations and individuals under investigation and to enable civil society organizations and individual activists to conduct their activities free from harassment and intimidation, in line with the obligations of Belarus under human rights law.

The organization also said that the UN stands ready to facilitate dialogue between all partners with the view of continuing the engagement and restoring cooperation on key development priorities of Belarus.

Human Rights House Foundation (HRHF) strongly condemned the actions by the Belarusian authorities against independent civil society and human rights defenders. The members of the organisation demanded the immediate release of the detained human rights defenders and reiterated their demand for the release of all other journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders who remain detained by the authorities; including, Marfa Rabkova, Andrei Chapiuk, Leanid Sudalenka, Tatsiana Lasitsa, and Andrei Aliaksandrau. HRHF again demanded the immediate cessation of violence and repression committed by the Belarusian authorities against independent civil society organisations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet commented on Belarus’s situation:

I have repeatedly warned about the deteriorating situation in Belarus and call once again on the Government to cease their policy of intimidating and harassing civil society and media workers. Those still detained should be released immediately.

