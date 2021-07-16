Greetings on the opening of the 30th Slavyansky Bazar International Arts Festival in Vitebsk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Exactly 30 years ago, an international cultural project was launched in hospitable Vitebsk, bringing together talented singers and musicians from all over the Slavic world. Since then, the festival has proved to be a very popular event and a great example of constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of culture. It is really wonderful that Slavyansky Bazar continues developing with every passing year, expanding its creative horizons, attracting new participants and loyal fans, and introducing its audiences to the ingenious culture of vocal, academic, theatre, choreographic and folklore groups and performers from dozens of countries.

I am confident that the rich and varied programme of the festival this year will attract the attention of the public, which will enjoy interesting debuts and brilliant performances. Of course, the main event of the festival will be The Union State Invites concert held under the auspices of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.”

MIL OSI