Exports and imports above pre-pandemic levels

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

2021 Q2 exports went up above their pre-pandemic level in the same period of 2019 on the back of growth in global raw material prices.

As external demand was recovering, the quantities of several export products were also up relative to the second quarter of the past year.

The excess of imports over the pre-pandemic level continued to rise, driven by a pickup in production and consumer activity in Russia. At the same time, imports of services remained constrained by foreign travel curbs.

The current account surplus went up on the same period in 2020, helped by exports that were expanding at a pace higher than imports.

Further details are available in the new quarterly issue of the information and analytical commentary Russia’s Balance of Payments.

MIL OSI