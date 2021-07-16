Bank of Russia and EEC hold sixth meeting of Expert Board on Domestic Currency Settlements

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 14 July 2021, the Bank of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) hosted the sixth meeting of the Expert Board on Domestic Currency Settlements, focused on the current state of the EAEU payment infrastructure.

The meeting discussed the role of the Bank of Russia in promoting settlements in national currencies, as well as the cross-border development of payment infrastructure. The agenda also included the results of a 2020 survey of Russian companies, conducted by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, into the effectiveness of cross-border and international payment transactions.

The experts agreed to continue their joint work in this area. It was further agreed that the focus of the next meeting would be the development of digital currencies and new payment initiatives, including in EAEU countries.

The event was attended by representatives of the central (national) banks of EAEU countries, the Interstate Bank, the Moscow Exchange, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, development institutes, as well as Russian research organisations and commercial banks.

