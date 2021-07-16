11 students and university teacher convicted for organizing student protests

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Collage by Radio Svaboda

The verdict in the “student case” has been passed today. 11 defendants sentenced to two and a half years in prison, one – to two years of imprisonment.

Judge Maryna Fiodarava sentenced the defendants to the following terms:

Ksenia Syramalot, Yahor Kanetski, Illia Trakhtenberg, Tatsiana Yakelchyk, Kasia Budko, Yana Arabeika, Viktoryia Hrankouskaya, Anastasia Bulybenka, Maryia Kalenik, Alana Gebremariam, Volha Filatchankava – to two years and six months in prison, Hleb Fitsner – to two years in prison.11 students and a university teacher were charged under part 2 of article 17 (“a conspiracy to commit a crime”) and part 1 of article 342 of the Criminal Code (“active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order”) for active participation in student protests in autumn 2020.

None of the defendants, except for Hleb Fitsner, pleaded guilty.

