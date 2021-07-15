Statement by High Representative of European Commission on crackdown against civil society in Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Josep Borrel. Photo by Reuters

High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell made a statement on the situation in Belarus today.

He stated, that the EU calls on the authorities in Belarus to adhere to country’s international commitments and obligations to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and demands the immediate release of detained human rights defenders as well as of other political prisoners whose numbers rise constantly, now being more than 550. According to the High Represenative, the regime must halt the repression and hold perpetrators to account. Meanwhile, the EU will continue to support international accountability initiatives, including under the UN HRC and the International Accountability Platform for Belarus.

The severe violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms come at a price. The EU is ready to consider further restrictive measures in line with its gradual approach. The EU will continue to do whatever it takes to support the people of Belarus. We will continue to stand with all human rights defenders, and independent voices and all the people oppressed in Belarus.

