Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Non-residents’ share in OFZs stabilised at 19%. Although foreign market players continued to sell shares of Russian companies, the MOEX index grew to a new all-time high.

In 2021 Q2, there was a shift in individual investors’ preferences towards Russian shares. Further details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

Preview photo: NickUsh / Shutterstock / Fotodom

