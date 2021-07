Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On July 16, the President of Russia will take part in an informal meeting of APEC Background information Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum), which will be held via videoconference and chaired by New Zealand.

The discussion will focus on tasks facing the Asia-Pacific countries and related to overcoming global challenges in healthcare and the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

