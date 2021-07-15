Meeting with Head of United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Slyusar, let’s review the presentation and the company’s key projects.

Also, please tell me briefly about preparations for the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS.

General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar: Mr President,preparations for MAKS are in full swing. The salon is opening on July 20.

Despite the current restrictions due to the pandemic, we still hope that the event will attract a similar number of businesses and visitors as in 2019.

All of our regular partners, both countries and companies, accepted our invitation. This year’s partner country is Kazakhstan. Of course, we are preparing some surprises, a few new releases so it would be wonderful to see you there.

Vladimir Putin: Of course, I will visit, as always.

Vladimir Putin: Ok.

Yury Slyusar: Now, to the programmes, Mr President.

It has been less than a year since our last meeting. First of all, I would like to update you on the developments in civil aviation.

Sukhoi Superjet is the aircraft that has been in active use during this difficult time, during the pandemic, against the background of decline in aviation services. Some 155 planes are currently in operation, with 30 more to be added this year. That is more than 180 aircraft by the end of the year.

In the past year, thanks to investment, among other things, we managed to increase the serviceability rate by ten percent. The average number of flight hours per aircraft has increased to seven or eight hours, which is similar to the competitors with which we are always compared. Airlines are happy too, because 100-seat aircraft are now operated on flights that used 200-seat aircraft.

I can say that we are getting close to the point where Superjets will be the core fleet of regional airlines, and these aircraft will fly people domestically, including on flights bypassing Moscow, to develop the support system that is needed.

Vladimir Putin: Regional carriers.

Yury Slyusar: Yes.

To be continued.

