Greetings to Rosgeologia staff

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your company consists of enterprises in many of the Russian regions and makes a weighty contribution to studying mineral deposits and expanding the country’s minerals and raw materials potential. And, of course, it is important that, by introducing modern technologies and implementing essential projects to locate promising commercial mineral deposits, to develop deposits on the Arctic shelf, you remain committed to wonderful labour traditions, created by generations of honoured scientists, engineers and specialists.

I am confident that Rosgeologia workers will continue to successfully address their responsible tasks aimed at strengthening the country’s economic and industrial potential, and that they will set an example of well-coordinated effective work.”

MIL OSI