Viasna human rights defenders under attack

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On July 14 the law enforcement officers came with searches to the human rights activists of “Viasna”.

At 7 a.m. the law enforcers came to search the lawyer Uladzimir Labkovich. They also searched the house of “Viasna” Board member Valiantsin Stefanovich. According to Alina, Valentin’s wife, the search ended at 10:30. They seized all the equipment. Valiantsin Stefanovich was taken away.

Journalist and human rights activist Siarhei Sys was detained in Minsk. His house was also searched. Details are still unknown. Chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” Ales Bialiatski can’t be reached.

Coordinator of the Human righst degenders against death penalty campaign Andrei Paluda also reported a search. He was taken to the Rights Tertitory space where another search is planned.

The apartment of the director of the Lawtrend Legal Transformation Center Volha Smalianka was searched. She reported on Facebook that the search will also take place in the office of the human rights organization.

In Orsha, law enforcement officers arrested Ihar Kazmerchak, editor of the local portal orsha.eu and human rights activist. Kazmerchak had already been detained on July 8; his home was searched then. Three days later he was released from detention.

Police also came to the house of Hrodna human rights defender Viktar Sazonau. At 9:50 a.m. they stopped the search and took his computers and cell phones. The law enforcers took the human rights defender with them: his status and whereabouts are unknown now.

