Telephone conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, updated the President of Russia on his meetings with his Russian colleagues during which they discussed various aspects of the international climate agenda.

Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Russian Federation set a high value on the attainment of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and advocated a depoliticised and professional dialogue in this sphere. In this context, the sides discussed the preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to take place in Glasgow on October 31 – November 12, 2021, with due regard for national decarbonisation priorities.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation on environmental protection in the Arctic in the context of the Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council.

Overall, it was agreed that climate change is one of the areas where Russia and the United States have common interests and similar approaches.

