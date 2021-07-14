MOEX to launch quarterly options on US stock index futures

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 20 July 2021 MOEX will launch trading in options on US stock index futures.

The underlying asset is a futures contract on shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, the world’s largest ETF, which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 Index. The ETF has a net asset value (NAV) of USD 358 billion and includes shares of the 505 largest US companies by market capitalization.

Trading in a futures contract on the SPDR ETF was launched on Moscow Exchange on 25 May 2021. Open interest in the contract reached nearly RUB 5 bln in July, with ADTV of approximately RUB 1 bln. Following the successful launch of the futures contract MOEX is offering market participants options on the futures contract, which will create additional trading opportunities for Russian market participants and their clients in global markets.

Two quarterly series of options will be available for trading simultaneously. The options will expire on the third Friday in March, June, September, and December starting from 17 September 2021.

Full parameters of the new option are available on the Moscow Exchange website

Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market is a leading derivatives trading venue that combines advanced infrastructure, reliability and guarantees, with state-of-the-art futures and options trading technology. The market currently offers 80 futures contracts and 46 options on futures. Underlying assets include equity indices, shares, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil, gas, and other commodities, as well as interest rates. In 2021 the average daily trading volume on the MOEX Derivatives Market was 605 RUB billion. The number of open accounts now exceeds 5.4 mln.

MIL OSI