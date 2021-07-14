Minor Mikita Zalatarou convicted again

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Today the Centralny District Court of Homieĺ passed a verdict on the juvenile political prisoner Mikita Zalatarou.

The young man was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in a general-security penitentiary under Article 364 of the Criminal Code (violence or threat of violence against a police officer) for allegedly assaulting a prison guard and threatening his family.

Given the previous sentence (5 years of imprisonment), the total term for Mikita is 4 years and 6 months in a juvenile correctional facility.

Previously, Mikita Zalatarou, along with Leanid Kavaliou and 25-year-old Dzmitry Karneyeu, was charged under three articles of the Criminal Code for his involvement in the events of August 10: Art. 293 (organization of mass riots); Art. 295-3 (illegal actions against objects whose effect is based on the use of combustible substances); Art. 364 (violence or threat of violence against law enforcement officers). In the juvenile correctional facility, he was accused of tripping up a prison guard, a new criminal case was brought against him.

