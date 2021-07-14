Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, June 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2021

January

March

April

May

June

A. Average interest rates in BYN

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

2.04

3.00

3.00

2.96

3.00

up to 1 year

11.89

9.98

9.60

10.75

10.78

over 1 year

13.71

12.04

12.25

11.68

13.37

natural persons

demand

0.40

0.52

0.90

0.39

0.43

up to 1 year

18.31

17.94

16.07

16.24

16.88

over 1 year

11.98

14.66

14.82

15.30

15.84

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.45

11.87

12.34

12.47

12.90

over 1 year

10.85

10.84

11.53

11.80

12.08

natural persons

up to 1 year

8.54

8.55

8.61

9.20

8.99

over 1 year

9.23

10.29

11.37

11.47

11.63

B. Average interest rates in foreign currency

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

0.19

0.20

–

up to 1 year

1.19

1.52

1.45

1.36

1.42

over 1 year

1.08

1.18

1.19

1.42

1.65

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.18

1.10

1.09

1.10

1.14

over 1 year

2.20

2.31

2.40

2.24

2.67

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

6.05

6.46

6.30

7.02

6.63

over 1 year

5.99

6.20

6.25

6.26

6.39

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

C. Average interest rates in US Dollars

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

0.05

–

–

–

up to 1 year

0.84

1.03

1.05

1.17

1.30

over 1 year

1.08

1.15

1.04

1.43

1.49

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.13

1.05

1.05

1.03

1.07

over 1 year

2.11

2.05

2.01

2.03

2.19

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.35

6.12

5.86

6.13

5.93

over 1 year

4.47

5.02

5.16

5.22

4.84

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

D. Average interest rates in Euro

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

0.05

–

–

up to 1 year

0.73

0.82

0.72

0.58

0.76

over 1 year

0.55

0.99

0.45

0.54

1.37

natural persons

demand

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.10

0.09

up to 1 year

0.84

0.76

0.76

0.74

0.74

over 1 year

1.19

1.23

1.14

1.06

1.35

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.45

5.45

5.45

6.01

5.86

over 1 year

5.57

5.65

5.39

5.21

5.64

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

0.20

0.20

–

up to 1 year

3.20

3.31

3.17

3.26

3.61

over 1 year

2.78

2.92

3.55

3.65

3.17

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.11

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

3.62

3.56

3.54

3.67

4.04

over 1 year

6.24

7.33

7.68

7.20

8.39

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

9.26

8.87

8.90

9.43

9.76

over 1 year

9.94

10.32

10.32

10.40

10.22

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

MIL OSI