Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, June 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2021
January
March
April
May
June
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
2.04
3.00
3.00
2.96
3.00
up to 1 year
11.89
9.98
9.60
10.75
10.78
over 1 year
13.71
12.04
12.25
11.68
13.37
natural persons
demand
0.40
0.52
0.90
0.39
0.43
up to 1 year
18.31
17.94
16.07
16.24
16.88
over 1 year
11.98
14.66
14.82
15.30
15.84
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.45
11.87
12.34
12.47
12.90
over 1 year
10.85
10.84
11.53
11.80
12.08
natural persons
up to 1 year
8.54
8.55
8.61
9.20
8.99
over 1 year
9.23
10.29
11.37
11.47
11.63
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
0.19
0.20
–
up to 1 year
1.19
1.52
1.45
1.36
1.42
over 1 year
1.08
1.18
1.19
1.42
1.65
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.18
1.10
1.09
1.10
1.14
over 1 year
2.20
2.31
2.40
2.24
2.67
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
6.05
6.46
6.30
7.02
6.63
over 1 year
5.99
6.20
6.25
6.26
6.39
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
0.05
–
–
–
up to 1 year
0.84
1.03
1.05
1.17
1.30
over 1 year
1.08
1.15
1.04
1.43
1.49
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.13
1.05
1.05
1.03
1.07
over 1 year
2.11
2.05
2.01
2.03
2.19
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.35
6.12
5.86
6.13
5.93
over 1 year
4.47
5.02
5.16
5.22
4.84
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
0.05
–
–
up to 1 year
0.73
0.82
0.72
0.58
0.76
over 1 year
0.55
0.99
0.45
0.54
1.37
natural persons
demand
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.10
0.09
up to 1 year
0.84
0.76
0.76
0.74
0.74
over 1 year
1.19
1.23
1.14
1.06
1.35
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.45
5.45
5.45
6.01
5.86
over 1 year
5.57
5.65
5.39
5.21
5.64
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
0.20
0.20
–
up to 1 year
3.20
3.31
3.17
3.26
3.61
over 1 year
2.78
2.92
3.55
3.65
3.17
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.11
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
3.62
3.56
3.54
3.67
4.04
over 1 year
6.24
7.33
7.68
7.20
8.39
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
9.26
8.87
8.90
9.43
9.76
over 1 year
9.94
10.32
10.32
10.40
10.22
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.