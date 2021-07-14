Greetings to President of France Emmanuel Macron on French national holiday, Bastille Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“The ties between our countries have a rich history and big prospects. They have always played an important role in addressing major issues on the international and regional agenda,” the President emphasised in his message.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership to counter the threats and challenges of our time will fully meet the interests of the peoples of Russia and France and will contribute to strengthening stability and mutual understanding on the European continent.

MIL OSI