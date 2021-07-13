Three years of restricted freedom for ‘squatting on roadway’ during protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

March of the Heroes in Minsk, 13 September 2020. Photo by Belsat

On 12 July, the Centralny District Court of Minsk considered the criminal case against political prisoners Valery Vishchenya and Anastasiya Rudakova. They were accused of active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order (Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

Anastasia Rudakova was free with travel restrictions, Valery Vishchenya was kept in a pre-trial detention center. He was detained on April 29.

According to the accusation, Anastasia Rudakova, having learned about the mass protests from the Internet, took part in rallies on September 13, 2020 that grossly violated public order. She joined the march and squatted on the roadway obstructing the movement of public transport and the routine of local businesses. Valery Vishchenya was accused of similar actions.

Valery Vishchenya was sentenced to three years of restricted freedom in an open-type correctional facility and a fine of 60 base units. He was released from custody pending the commencement of the sentence. Anastasiya Rudakova got three years of restricted freedom (an equivalent of house arrest).

