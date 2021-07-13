Settlement codes for NVIDIA Corporation ordinary shares to be restricted from 22 June 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The following restrictions on settlement codes will apply to trade ordinary shares of NVIDIA Corporation (ISIN code US67066G1040; security code NVDA-RM). The restrictions are imposed following the updates on corporate actions (stock split/change in par value) of the issuer.

From 09 July 2021, codes with trades settlement up to 19 July 2021 are available;

From 20 July 2021, T0 and Z0 settlement codes are available;

On 21 July 2021 no settlement codes are available;

From 22 July 2021, all settlement codes permitted for the security are available.

