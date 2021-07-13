Meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lukashenko,

As we agreed the last time we met, we are meeting after our governments have worked out certain ideas, primarily economic ones. High-level commissions are also working on these matters.

I would like to begin our meeting by saying that overall, the Republic of Belarus – I am not referring to our plans for the further development of the Union State – remains our major and reliable partner in the economy. It is notable that last year our mutual trade, as we mentioned before, went down a little because of the coronavirus, by about 17 percent. During the first four or five months of this year, it has increased considerably, by over 37 percent. This is a good indicator.

It should be noted that the Republic of Belarus is servicing all its loans, despite the coronavirus and any other “infections,” including those connected with external challenges. Moreover, the Government has just now reported that the foreign debt of the Republic of Belarus has decreased by 2.5 percent or $0.5 billion, which means that Belarus is a reliable and stable partner in this sphere. Its gold and foreign currency reserves are considerably larger than is necessary for serving foreign trade transactions.

For some reasons, your agriculture slightly declined, by a little more than one percent, probably because of the COVID pandemic, whereas industrial production has increased by over 16 percent. This is a very good indicator, considering our reliable industrial cooperation. I hope that our industrial ties, which we have had since the Soviet era and which we have been developing during the past years, is having a positive impact on the economy of both Russia and Belarus.

To be continued.

