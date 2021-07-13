Mandate of Special Rapporteur on Belarus extended for another year

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On July 13, at the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, the Resolution on the human rights situation in Belarus was debated and passed.

The resolution extends the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus for one year and calls upon the authorities to engage with her, as well as to allow visits to Belarus and cooperate with governmental and civil society stakeholders.

Members of the Council expressed deep concern about human rights violations and repetitive reports of torture and ill-treatment of protesters. They reiterated their call on the Belarusian government to abide by its international human rights obligations and demanded the immediate release of all those who have been repressed as well as the holding of impartial investigations of reports of human rights violations and torture.

The HRC also insisted that Belarus reform its electoral legislation, which is currently not in line with international democratic guidelines, and that a government body be established to oversee human rights compliance.

The official representative of Belarus to the UN Yury Ambrazhevich criticized the resolution and the actions of the European Union against Belarus and called not to interfere in the country’s affairs and vote “against”. He was supported by representatives of the Russian Federation, Venezuela, China, Cuba, and Eritrea. The Resolution was passed with 21 votes in favor, 7 – against, and 19 states abstained from voting.

Thus, the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Belarus was extended for another year.

