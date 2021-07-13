Greetings to the national forum The Nation’s Health as Foundation for a Flourishing Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This annual forum is a highly respected event for experts looking to discuss the topical issues of public healthcare development, improving demography, better access to medical care, and environmental protection. This year’s forum will, naturally, prioritise topics such as organising healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effective prevention and treatment of dangerous infectious diseases.

“I would like to praise the Nation’s Health League for its significant contribution to addressing these important problems. The league is an association of leading scientists, doctors, members of the business community and NGOs. Its extensive research, educational and awareness programmes are successfully implemented in all Russian regions.”

