Greetings on 100th anniversary of Russian Academic Youth Theatre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Outstanding representatives of the theatre industry, Natalia Sats and her followers, co-founded the Russian Academic Youth Theatre. Their energy and enthusiasm and a profound understanding of their mission attracted hundreds of Moscow’s boys and girls to the Theatre that truly became their home. The Theatre made the children happy, acquainted them with wonderful works of children’s literature and instilled the best human qualities in them. And, of course, special heroic pages of the Theatre’s history are linked with the Great Patriotic War. Its frontline team created over 60 productions and concerts for soldiers at the front and patients in military hospitals.”

“It is gratifying that, while remaining committed to the traditions and unique ideological and creative legacy of your predecessors, you are open to innovative projects and bold artistic concepts. You help the younger generation access intransient spiritual values and masterpieces of national and global theatre art.”

MIL OSI