Meeting with Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The annual report by the Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights was earlier submitted to the President under the Federal Law On Commissioners for Entrepreneurs’ Rights in the Russian Federation of May 7, 2013.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Titov, like a true bureaucrat, you brought along heaps of papers.

Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov Titov BorisPresidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights : Unfortunately, problems abound, so the report is large.

Vladimir Putin: I am aware that you brought along a report about what you have done over the past year as the main watchdog protecting entrepreneurs’ rights. I will definitely go over all this and then ask you to comment on it.

But, first, I would like you to simply provide an assessment with regard to how effective were the measures to support business and entrepreneurship taken over the past challenging pandemic period.

Boris Titov: You know, they were quite balanced. Truth be told, at first we were a little disgruntled and did not quite like everything, but in fact, judging by the result, we see that the measures were well-balanced, effective and timely.

The single measure that probably worked the best was that business closures were approached with much caution. That is, at the first stage it was a necessary thing to do, but during the second stage, autumn went by without full closures, which, of course, was very beneficial for businesses.

All the while, I must say that we relaxed our efforts a bit too early, and the situation has worsened again. But the fact is that the third and fourth quarters of 2020 were very successful, because we managed to almost restore small and medium-sized businesses to their previous state, and major businesses (manufacturing and industrial business) lost less to begin with.

Unfortunately, the first quarter of 2021 was not as good. We are working with Sberbank on a special small business development index. Regrettably, it showed that small businesses’ revenue plunged by 19 percent, which means that the downward trend caught up with business in the first quarter.

Vladimir Putin: Why?

Boris Titov: This has to do with delayed demand; the third and fourth quarters saw a major increase in sales and revenues of small businesses. The first quarter was more balanced; people’s life was returning to normal, and they are now taking a more sober view on their possibilities and are saving more, and so the first quarter was not very good, regrettably. The situation has reportedly improved, but we have no data regarding this so far.

We are monitoring the COVID effects once every two weeks, conducting large sample polls of business people. The latest poll has shown that the demand has fallen, and 65.8 percent of the polled businesses are not feeling the effects of increased demand. In short, we must remain cautious.

Of course, in this connection and taking into account the complications and the possibility that the authorities will have to introduce some restrictions, it would be wise to think about new support measures. We once had a very effective measure, 2 percent interest loans for retaining jobs. It enjoyed the largest demand, with several hundred billion rubles allocated to businesses in the form of such loans. The bulk of the sum has not been repaid, because companies preserved jobs and so were not obliged to return the loans.

It could be wise to think about extending this measure or to consider a second phase of this project in the event of any new complications.

In addition to this, we have a number of other proposals regarding new support measures for business. They have to do with cadastral value and the matter of…

Vladimir Putin: It was initially a questionable idea.

Boris Titov: Yes, this is a big problem. We suggested freezing it at the 2019 level, and later it was decided to set it at the 2020 level, but ultimately the decision was not adopted.

Vladimir Putin: We should coordinate this matter with large cities. This is primarily important for large megacities and their incomes.

Boris Titov: Yes, of course, this concerns their revenues.

