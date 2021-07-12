Indicative parameters for trading in UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC GDRs

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Following the decision to include GDRs of UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC (ISIN US91085A2033, ISIN US91085A1043) in MOEX’s Level 1 List, MOEX announces indicative parameters for their trading in T+ main trading board (TQBR) which will be in effect if an appropriate decision is made (securities are expected to trade from 15 July 2021):

1. GDRs for ordinary shares of MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, under Regulation S UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC

Ticker: GEMC

ISIN: US91085A2033

Main Board Т+ (TQBR), 1 lot = 1 GDR

Tick size: RUB 0.01

2. GDRs for ordinary shares of MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC ordinary shares, under Rule 144A UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC

Ticker: EM44

ISIN US91085A1043

Main Board Т+ (TQBR), 1 lot = 1 GDR

Tick size: RUB 0.01

Please note that the above parameters are indicative.

