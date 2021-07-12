Greetings on Russian Postal Service Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“One of the oldest in Europe, the Russian Postal Service has been honourably fulfilling its much-in-demand mission which is to ensure the steady operation of companies and institutions, and to connect people from different cities and countries. Today, in the era of rapid development of high technology, the Russian Postal Service is playing a major role in promoting innovation-driven sectors of the economy and business. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, you continue to do a great job and work hard to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of benefits, pensions, food and medicine to residents of remote communities and people with disabilities.

It is important that, in keeping with its best traditions, the Russian Postal Service expands its range of services and continues to effectively carry out its diverse and important tasks.”

