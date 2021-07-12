Congratulations on Fisherman’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The fishing industry enjoys an important place in the domestic economy and plays a significant role in food security; it contributes to the development and social well-being of a number of Russian regions and provides tens and hundreds of thousands of jobs both within the industry itself and in associated sectors.

Notably, in recent years, major steps have been taken to modernise fish-breeding enterprises, processing plants and the fishing fleet, to retrofit them technically and technologically, and to introduce modern environmental standards. It is important to maintain the existing high rates of production, to increase the share of domestic products on the domestic market, to actively attract investment, and to confidently move towards achieving the world’s top performance and labour safety indicators. We also need to focus on industry-related research and staff training, as well as to ensure a decent quality of life for the industry specialists.

I believe that your experience and knowledge as well as responsible and truly professional approach to your duties will help you effectively fulfil your goals.”

