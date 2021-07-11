President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Singapore

Source: President of Estonia

11.07.2021

From today to Tuesday, President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Singapore, where Estonia has just opened its diplomatic mission. The President’s meetings with the country’s leaders and speaking at the largest technology summit in Asia, ATxSummit, will provide a strong impetus for the development of political and economic relations.

“We are united by a similar vision and ambition – a belief in an open economy, e-government, digital solutions and good education. We see great potential for revitalizing economic relations, especially in the digital sector, fintech, defense industry and cyber defense. That is why a strategic decision has been made to open the Estonian Embassy in this region, “explained Priit Turk, Estonia’s first soon to be residing ambassador to Singapore.

During these days, the Estonian Head of State will meet with the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, the Minister of Defense Ng Eng Hen, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, the Minister of Transport S Iswaran and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Josephine Teo. She will also meet with Indonesian Minister of Economy Airlang Hartarto

At Asia’s largest technology summit, ATxSummit, the Head of State of Estonia will talk about building trust and cooperation in the age of data economy. Among others, Microsoft President Brad Smith and World Bank Vice President Victoria Kwakwa will take part in the discussion. In addition, the President of the Republic gives interviews to CNBC and Channel News Asia, GovInsider and The Straits Times.

Today, President Kaljulaid will visit the Singapore office of Wise. Many Estonian companies use the country as a springboard and a fulcrum for expanding elsewhere. For example, Guardtime, Funderbeam, Milrem Robotics and Clanbeat have entered the Singapore market, and many others are waiting for their opportunity. “This region has also long been on a lockdown and such a high-level visit will undoubtedly give our companies support – Estonia sends a strong message that we have something to offer each other and want to bring economic relations with Singapore and Southeast Asia to a more active level,” Turk emphasized.

President Kaljulaid will return to Estonia on Wednesday afternoon.

