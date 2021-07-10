The President heard Chelyabinsk Region Governor’s report on wildfires in the region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin heard a telephone update from Alexei Teksler Teksler AlexeiGovernor of the Chelyabinsk Region on the wildfire situation in the Chelyabinsk Region.

The President instructed the Governor to draft proposals on restoring residential buildings lost to the fires.

In addition, the President ordered to take steps to ensure the continuation of summer holidays for over a hundred children evacuated from a health camp and a boarding school due to the fire hazard.

