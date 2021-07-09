Trading volumes in foreign stocks reaches record highs

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 8 July 2021, trading volumes in foreign stocks on MOEX hit a record of 6.4 billion rubles, i.e. more than 6% of the total Equity Market trading volume. 58,000 transactions were concluded.

International stocks represent approximately 2% of total volumes of the MOEX Equity Market.

Approximately 13 million individuals now hold 20 million brokerage accounts on MOEX; of these individuals, nearly 2 million retail investors execute transactions every month.

173 foreign stocks are now available for trading on MOEX. On 8 July, the largest volumes were seen in Virgin Galactic, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu, Apple and Tesla.

Boris Blokhin, Head of the MOEX Equity Market, said:

“We are delighted to see trading members and their clients are more and more active in buying foreign stocks available on MOEX. Investors are choosing transparent, convenient, and reliable infrastructure. Buying stocks in RUB saves them conversion costs and translates to immediate financial results. We will be rapidly adding new instruments, so that by the end of the year the number of available securities reaches 500; and we continue to bring more jurisdictions and expand trading in currencies to offer our clients the best possible investment opportunities.”

MOEX launched trading in international equities on 24 August 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions, from 10:00 to 23:00 (MSK). Trades are settled in RUB using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends are set in the currency of the issuer, i.e. in USD for American securities.

