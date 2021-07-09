Three years in prison for “kicking policeman three times” at protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Pavel Larchyk in court

The Centralny District Court of Homiel passed a sentence upon 24-year-old Pavel Larchyk. He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment. Larchyk was found guilty under Article 364 of the Criminal Code.

Pavel was accused of violence against the policeman – inspector of the railway police department Pavel Shapavalau – at the protest march on 20 September 2020. According to the accusation, when Shapavalau was detaining Larchyk, the latter “kicked Shapavalau three times, which resulted in the policeman having bruises.”

The defendant pleaded guilty and asked the judge not to imprison him.

