Telephone conversation with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents confirmed their mutual resolve to continue developing friendly ties and comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia. They also emphasised readiness to strengthen cooperation in the promising spheres of the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of mutually beneficial economic projects. Another item on the agenda concerned efforts against the coronavirus infection. The sides mentioned the successful implementation of the plan of events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which will be marked on November 5. They also highlighted the importance of the continued coordination on current regional and international topics, including at multilateral venues.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on assuming the office of President of Mongolia, on the traditional Naadam festival, and on the 100th anniversary of the Mongolian Revolution, which will be marked on July 11.

It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

