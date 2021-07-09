President Kaljulaid attends Three Seas summit in Bulgaria  

Source: President of Estonia

07.07.2021

Over the next two days, President Kersti Kaljulaid will be taking part in the Three Seas summit and business forum being held in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

The summit will bring together the Member States of the European Union between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas and provide a practical format for cooperation in which to discuss ways of fostering regional development.

“The partnership between the 12 countries that have signed up to the Three Seas initiative has really taken off in the last couple of years,” said Lauri Kuusing, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the President of the Republic. “For the first time, we’re marketing ourselves – including in terms of investment – as a single region driving Europe’s economic growth. Who controls infrastructure of critical importance to the functioning of countries is a geopolitical issue that’s growing in significance all the time. We’re seeing all over the world that democratic and transparent investments are coming up against those designed solely for the purpose of increasing influence. It’s only by coordinating and working together that democratic countries operating in a free market economy can win that battle.”

At today’s business forum preceding the summit, President Kaljulaid is taking part with other heads of state in a panel focussing on smart development and economic growth. In the evening she will be meeting with Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz, Vice President of Sales EMEA at AWS Worldwide Public Sector, and attending the official dinner held by Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev.

On Friday, President Kaljulaid will be attending the summit of the Three Seas initiative, which is dedicated to a strong, united and competitive Europe. During the day she will also be meeting with Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager and Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković.

The Three Seas initiative brings together 12 EU Member States between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Its key partners are Germany, the European Union and the United States.

The initiative aims to promote cooperation first and foremost for the development of infrastructure in the energy, transport and digital sectors, but also to foster economic growth, to boost the well-being of the region’s population and Europe’s competitiveness, to ensure energy security and an energy market based on open competition and to achieve climate goals via smart investment.

The previous summit was held in Tallinn in October last year.

