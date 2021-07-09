Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic growth continues in June

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Incoming payments expanded at a faster rate compared to Q1. The expansion was mainly driven by sectors focused on external demand (oil and gas production): they are benefiting from the global economic recovery and the rise in key commodity prices.

This also comes as one of key reasons for growing financial flows in raw material producing sectors. The consumer sector’s financial flows were invariably higher than in Q1. Investment industries showed a slowdown in the decline of incoming flows, with growth continuing in outgoing payments.

Further details are available in the latest issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

