Landmarks for future banknote designs specified

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Following a number of meetings and consultations, the experts in charge of finalising the list of buildings and structures to appear on new-style 1,000- and 5,000-ruble banknotes have reduced the number of images to a shortlist.

‘We are thankful to the experts for their deep involvement. A total of 200 buildings and structures were considered and ranked as possible images of our new-style banknotes. There are now 10–15 shortlisted images per banknote. We look to the Bank of Russia Board of Directors to make a final decision on what new banknote designs will be, before the end of this year or even this autumn’, said Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Mikhail Alekseev.

Based on the experts’ discussions, proposed front-side images of a new 1,000-ruble note include the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, the Main Fair House, the monument to Maxim Gorky by the sculptor Vera Mukhina, and several other iconic landmarks. Experts chose the image of the Volga River with sailing ships of several types, the Bolgar Reserve and various Kazan buildings as first priority symbols of the Volga Federal District that can be put on the back of the banknote.

Many experts spoke for the Monument to the Soldiers of the Ural Volunteer Tank Corps to appear on the front of a 5,000-ruble note, as well as several urban landscapes of Yekaterinburg. Among the best would-be images for the back of the note, most experts found, are the Ural mountain range, the Tale of the Urals Monument, the Rear-front Memorial and the malachite vase located in the St. Petersburg Hermitage. The Board of Directors will make the final selection. Also, the experts highlighted the famous sculpture ‘The Protectress of Russia’ of the Kasli Iron Works as a good potential design of the banknote.

Preview photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS

