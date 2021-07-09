Greetings on the opening of the White Nights of St Petersburg International Music Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“An exciting programme, famous participants and a warm, friendly atmosphere have already become the hallmark of your musical show and invariably attract the attention of fans of modern pop music. And of course, this ambitious and vibrant event continues the years-long festival and cultural traditions of St Petersburg, enriching them with new ideas and creative plans.

I am confident that the White Nights Festival, that once again brings together people from different countries, will be a great success and delight the audience with performances by both recognised stars and young talented musicians.”

