Greetings on holding the General Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly

“Established four years ago, the Assembly unites representatives of creative and academic intellectual communities, business circles and NGOs, as well as talented and caring young people, from dozens of states. It provides them with an excellent opportunity to have open and interested discussions on a wide range of matters linked with prospects for expanding multilateral cooperation and integration in the Eurasian region.

I would like to note that, today, amid a complicated international situation, it is important to use the considerable constructive potential of the Assembly as a public diplomacy forum for strengthening traditions of friendship, neighbourliness and mutual understanding on the Eurasian continent and for expanding contacts in all spheres of humanitarian cooperation, in business, tourism and sports. And, of course, it is necessary to focus on such key topic as preserving the historical truth about World War II and the Great Patriotic War.”

The General Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly is the supreme body of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly, an international union of NGOs.

