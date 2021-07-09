Danila Hancharou sentenced to two years in prison for six peaceful marches

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Danila Hancharou in the middle of the picture

On July 9, the Centralny District Court of Minsk delivered the verdict of Danila Hancharou who was accused of participation in group actions that grossly violate public order (part 1 of article 342 of the Criminal Code) and complicity in such crime.

According to the accusation, Danila Hancharou took part in six protest marches together with other unidentified people, did not obey the lawful demands of the police, thus grossly violating public order, took the roadway with a group of other people, which led to a work stoppage of public transport and businesses.

Judge Dzmitry Karsiuk, despite dubious evidence and obvious mistakes in the case files, found the political prisoner guilty and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.

Danila Hancharou did not plead guilty in court and refused to testify.

The police searched Danila’s apartment on 15 March 2021 and detained him for a “single-person protest,” having found a flag on his person. The court ruled to punish him with 15 days of arrest. On March 30 he was supposed to be released but instead was accused of a crime and put to the pre-trial detention facility.

