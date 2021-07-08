Moscow Region Central Ring Road opened

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov Vorobyov AndreiGovernor of Moscow Region and Chairman of the Board of Russian Automobile Roads Vyacheslav Petushenko spoke about the benefits of launching the Moscow Region Central Ring Road (CRR). Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor and former Moscow Region Governor Boris Gromov Gromov Boris made their comments on the importance of the project for the capital region, via videoconference.

In addition, the President was informed about the construction of the M-12 Moscow-Kazan Road and the work on the Kazan-Yekaterinburg route. The discussion was attended via videoconference by the governors of the regions that the new roads transit: President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov Minnikhanov RustamHead of the Republic of Tatarstan , Head of Bashkiria Radiy Khabirov Khabirov RadiyHead of the Republic of Bashkortostan , Perm Territory Governor Dmitry Makhonin Makhonin DmitryGovernor of Perm Territory and Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuivashev.

Before the ceremony, the President took a ride in a car along the new segment of the CCR. He was accompanied by Stanislava Kuznetsova, Chief Specialist of the centre for the reconstruction and management of construction at Russian Automobile Roads.

The road, built on the President’s instructions, circles through Moscow Region, crossing 13 federal roads. The opening of traffic on the ring will reduce the burden on the existing transport network by redistributing traffic flow and reducing transit via the Moscow Ring Road and other roads in Moscow and Moscow Region.

The CRR will become part of the supporting network of Russian express motorways. Including the current Neva Motorway between St Petersburg and Moscow, and the Moscow-Kazan-Yekaterinburg Motorway that is under construction, by 2024 Russia will have a transport corridor across the entire European part of the country – from the Baltic Sea to the Urals.

* * *

Start of the conversation with CRR builders

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: I would like to congratulate you on the completion of this part of the project. As I have just discussed with my colleagues, there will be a lot of work and it will be interesting and very impressive in scale. We hope that you will implement the next project in the timeframe we are discussing with the Government and the regional governors and with the same quality you are now producing.

Thank you very much.

The governors have said what you well know. As soon as a new road appears, life starts to grow around it; the economy grows and people begin to make active use of these infrastructure projects.

This is great. You have done a good job.

As we said, we will move further to Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen and Chelyabinsk. We will build a powerful support network in the entire European part of Russia.

I wish you every success.

