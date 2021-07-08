Meeting with Bolshaya Peremena contest finalists

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

I am pleased to welcome you, the participants of the final stage of the Bolshaya Peremena nationwide contest, to the hospitable Artek. This year, for the first time ever, pupils of the fifth, sixth and seventh grades have joined this big and friendly team.

Today, we will definitely talk about your projects and achievements, but, first of all, I believe it is necessary to greet, in your person, schoolchildren of all ages, as well as college students who have made an important adult decision for themselves, which is to participate in the Bolshaya Peremena contest, and that is 2.5 million young Russians from all regions of our country, large cities and small towns alike.

Bolshaya Peremena is there to help you show what you are made of, your abilities and talents, which I am sure every child and every teenager has. The contest motto very accurately conveys its unparalleled nature and its special attitude towards children: here, they do not assess, but appreciate your outside-the-box ideas that occasionally catch people off guard.

It is not accidental that you were asked to design the school of the future as part of the contest, to describe what it should look like 10 years from now or even in the middle of the 21st century. Our country needs these groundbreaking proposals in order to be able to move forward, so that really big changes could take place in technology, scientific research and our cities and towns.

Russia offers a vast number of opportunities for you. And I am confident that the contest allowed you to get to know your homeland better as you went on virtual tours of our famous museums and cities with their monuments and achievements. The children with the most outstanding projects, the winners of the finals of the Bolshaya Peremena contest, will take a trip across our country by train from Moscow to Vladivostok. They will see the Ural Mountains, Lake Baikal and the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which is part of our plans for studying and exploring outer space, including deep space.

To be continued.

MIL OSI