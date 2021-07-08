Executive order On Terminating Certain Executive Orders of the President of the Russian Federation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President Vladimir Putin has terminated the Executive Order of 2015 banning Russian airline flights to Egyptian resorts.

Air traffic between the Russian Federation and Egypt was fully suspended in November 2015 after the crash of a Russian Kogalymavia Airlines plane over the Sinai Peninsula en route between Sharm El-Sheikh and St Petersburg. The plane had 217 passengers and seven crew members on board, all of whom died. The Federal Security Service deemed the incident a terrorist act.

