Bank of Russia Commission receives 973 applications for business reputation recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Over the period of its operation (28 January 2018 — 1 July 2021), the Bank of Russia Commission received 973 applications from financial institutions’ officials and owners who disagreed with decisions on their failure to comply with the established requirements for business reputation or qualification.

Of the 764 complaints considered, 59% were satisfied and 41% were rejected.

In 2021 H1, complaints received by the Commission numbered 241. More details are available on the Bank of Russia website.

