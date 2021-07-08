Access to media websites blocked, searches and detentions of journalists ongoing throughout Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The website of Nasha Niva newspaper was blocked on July 8. Searches were conducted in the apartment of its editor-in-chief Yahor Martsinovich and in the office of the newspaper, the accounting office and the home of the editor Andrei Skurko. Several reporters were detained but released after an interview under a gag order.

It is reported that KGB officers searched the editorial office of Baranavichy-based Intex-Press media website, the same fate was shared by the independent newspaper Brestskaya Gazeta in Brest. The “mirror” site of Euroradio – euroradio.pl – is blocked in Belarus.

Journalists in Babrujsk and Orša reported detentions and home visits by the police.

MIL OSI